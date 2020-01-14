Dolly Parton’s Stampede starts 33rd season

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton’s Stampede is returning this weekend for its 33rd season of fun.

Stampede is the most-visited dinner attraction in the world, offering an exciting lineup of equestrian acts, some competition, music and of course – a delicious meal.

Thirty-two horses in all are featured in the special wild west performance, made complete with singing, dancing and special effects.

The season is kicking off Jan. 17 – this Friday.

