Dolly Parton’s upcoming concert in Nashville sells out, adds 2nd show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/WATE) – Dolly Parton will perform at the historic Ryman Auditorium in July to benefit the W.O. Smith School of Music.

Parton will take the stage during the Dustin Wells Foundation’s Gift of Music concert on July 31 and August 1. The concert is Parton’s first full Nashville show she has headlined in 12 years.

Tickets for the July 31 performance are sold out. Officials at the Ryman Auditorium said show ranked among the fastest selling concerts in performance center’s history.

Tickets for the second performance will be on sale July 2 at 10 a.m. and range from $55 and $85, plus applicable services charges.Click here for more information on the Ryman Center’s website.

Since its inception in 2008, the benefit concert has had the support of some of music’s greatest artists, including Ronnie Dunn, Kellie Pickler, Dierks Bentley, Lady Antebellum, Peter Cetera, Lee Greenwood, Peter Frampton, Gunnar Nelson, and many other generous and talented musicians who have donated their time and talent to support the efforts and causes of Dustin’s foundation.