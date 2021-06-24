Dollywood announces new employee child care benefit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dollywood launched a new child care benefit for employees on Monday according to a press release.  

The benefit comes from a new partnership with WeeCare, the largest child care network in the United States. Through this partnership, Dollywood employees will be able to find flexible, licensed child care providers for newborn to school-aged children.  

“Obviously, this is a tremendous benefit for our hosts,” said Dollywood Vice President of Human Resources, Tim Berry. “Simply put, child care arrangements can be overwhelming to most families. It is our hope that this new partnership takes some of that stress away from our current and future hosts.” 

Some of this stress has been caused by a shortage of child care workers, which, according to Dollywood, makes this an opportune time for the new program.

