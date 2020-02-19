Dollywood announces new partnership with Covenant Health

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Dollywood Company announced a new partnership with Covenant Health on Wednesday, making it the official health system of Dollywood.

Company leaders saying Wednesday that both organizations share similar values in striving to improve community quality of life.

Covenant Health is now sponsoring Dollywood’s EMTs along with upgrades to the parks’ baby care facilities, nursing facilities and a Calming Room.

“It allows the family to be able to come to a place, come to a park, have fun and maybe when the child gets to the point where they’re struggling because there’s too much activity; too much noise and it’s a place for them to kind of settle,” said Jim Vandersteeg, president & CEO of Covenant Health.

Also announced on Wednesday — through a partnership with the Imagination Library, every child that visits the Calming Room will receive a copy of the book, “The Beach is Loud.” The book educates readers on sensory activities for children on the autism spectrum.

