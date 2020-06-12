Dollywood begins reopening Monday, what you need to know before you go

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 700 operational changes will greet Dollywood guests beginning Monday as the theme park reopens for the first time since shutting its doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dollywood and Dollywood Splash Country will reopen to season pass holders Monday and Tuesday, June 15-16 before opening to the general public on Wednesday, June 17.

The changes will be noticable even before you step foot inside either of the two parks. The first step is making a reservation to visit.

On the day of your visit, if one person in the vehicle you came in has a high temperature, you will not be allowed, but you will be able to reschedule your visit at no additional cost.

MORE ONLINE: CDC’s Visiting Parks and Recreational Facilities guidelines

Turnstiles at the entrance have been removed to reduce points of contact among visitors. Temperatures will be checked and face masks will be required almost everywhere.

“When you’re visiting a restroom, it’s really difficult to socially distance inside of a restroom, so that is going to be a place that is gonna require a mask,” Eugene Naughton, vice president of park operations at Dollywood, said.































Dollywood and Dollywood Splash Country are reopening beginning Monday and Tuesday, June 15-16 with a soft opening for its season pass holders. The theme parks will reopen to everyone Wednesday, June 17. A number of safety measures have been put in place including adding 300 handwashing stations and reducing capacity on rides to 50% to increase social distancing.

Patrons will also have to answer “no” to four questions about possible COVID-19 symptoms and exposure:

Have you had any signs or symptoms of a fever in the past 24 hours such as chills, sweats, felt “feverish” or had a temperature that is elevated for you/100.4 degrees or greater?

Do you have any of the following symptoms: cough, shortness of breath or chest tightness?

Do you have any two of the following symptoms: sore throat, myalgia (body aches), loss of taste and/or smell, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, muscle pain, or headache?

In the past 14 days, have you had close contact with an individual diagnosed with COVID-19?

MORE: Dolly Parton talks life after coronavirus on ‘When Life is Good Again’

ALSO: Smoky Mountain Opry will not reopen for 2020 season

Inside the park, more than 6,000 signs are posted pertaining to social distancing guidelines and more than 300 handwashing stations are in place. Employees will also be wearing masks and wiping down rides.

“So we’re going to be providing hand sanitizer on the way into a ride and also the way out of a ride.” Naughton said.

During Phase 1 of the reopening families will not be put in rows on rides with other families, rides will operate at 50% capacity, and refillable drink stations will not be open. You can see a full list of park changes online at Dollywood’s PlaySafe webpage, including food safety and enhanced cleanliness features.

LATEST STORIES: