Dollywood donates more than $16K to Sevier County Food Ministries

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A donation from Dollywood came at the perfect time for Sevier County Food Ministries.

When SCFM signified an impending need in the early winter months of 2020, Dollywood officials created a special season pass offer for those who live or work in Sevier County. Season passes were discounted to just $65, with $5 from every pass sold benefitting the food ministry.

On Saturday, March 21, SCFM Director Jim Davis and his staff were given a check for $16,445. The donation will help Davis secure additional food for families who will visit in the coming months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the time since the offer was made available, the demands on the food ministry have drastically increased due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This food ministry is all about helping people,” Davis said. “The Dollywood Company knows that, and that’s why their leadership has always supported Sevier County Food Ministries. Dollywood is doing everything it possibly can to help their employees and our community during this situation, and this is part of that.

“The food ministry intends to be open and available to those who need supplemental food assistance for the duration. We all want to get through this, and the sooner the better.”

Carol Agee, Dollywood community affairs and philanthropy Manager, says the opportunity to help so many neighbors during this unprecedented time was the right thing to do.

“We already know the early months of the year are difficult for Jim and the food ministry, but none of us knew exactly what was going to happen and why the food ministry’s mission would become even more vital to our community,” Agee says. “This donation is a prime example of how Sevier County residents have already been helping their neighbors. It is something we all need to focus on doing right now and this is a great start.

“We normally give Jim (Davis) a check with an ‘official presentation,’ but this time we followed the social distancing protocol, and I dropped it off while remaining in my car. Jim always gives each of us a big hug and thank you when we bring the check. While we didn’t get that this time, the smile on Jim’s face said it all.”

The Sevier County season passes were made available Feb. 10-16. The park’s traditional Sevier County Days will take place this June at Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country, and in November during Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana.

