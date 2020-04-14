Dollywood eagle sanctuary awaiting arrival of second hatchling

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – We are still waiting for that second eagle egg to hatch at the American Eagle Foundation over at Dollywood.

Over the weekend, one of the eggs hatched to proud eagle parents Glenda and Grant. The second egg is expected to hatch at any time.

Glenda can be seen on the live stream keeping the remaining egg warm while caring for the first eaglet.

Eaglets hatched and raised at Eagle Mountain Sanctuary are transferred to the AEF’s hacking tower at about 6 to 7 weeks of age where they will acclimate to a wild and eventually released.

The 400,000 cubic-foot sanctuary is the largest exhibit of nonreleasable bald eagles in the United States, according to the nonprofit.