Dollywood extending deadline for free Pre-K Imagination Season Pass

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood is extending the deadline for one of its high-demand season passes into March.

The theme park announced Tuesday that its deadline to get a Pre-K Imagination Season Pass will be moved to March 15. The pass allows children born in 2015 or 2016 to visit Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country for free this season in recognition of the two parks’ 35th and 20th anniversary, respectively.

Adults have to register their child online at Dollywood.com/Pre-K before coming to the park with a photocopy of their birth certificate or passport to receive the pass.

Prices on all other season passes increase on March 15.

You can purchase season passes online here.

Dollywood opens for the season on March 14 with its Festival of Nations promotion. Dollywood’s Splash Country is scheduled to open May 16.

LATEST STORIES: