Dollywood giving away free passes for donating blood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood and MEDIC Regional Blood Center are teaming up to encourage more people to donate blood. From August 16 to 20, donors will receive a free Dollywood ticket.

Donations can be made at any MEDIC center to receive the free ticket. To find a location near you and make an appointment, visit www.medicblood.org.

Donors will also get a tie-dye t-shirt, a $5 coupon for The Axe House, and a coupon for a Texas Roadhouse appetizer. In addition, as a part of the Save Our Summer campaign each donor will be entered to win a $1000 e-gift card.

MEDIC is the primary provider of blood products to 24 hospitals in 22 counties including UT Medical Center, Covenant Health System hospitals, Tennova hospitals, Blount Memorial, and East TN Children’s Hospital.