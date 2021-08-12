Dollywood giving away free passes for donating blood

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Dollywood offering free ticket with donation

Dollywood and MEDIC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood and MEDIC Regional Blood Center are teaming up to encourage more people to donate blood. From August 16 to 20, donors will receive a free Dollywood ticket.

Donations can be made at any MEDIC center to receive the free ticket. To find a location near you and make an appointment, visit www.medicblood.org.

Donors will also get a tie-dye t-shirt, a $5 coupon for The Axe House, and a coupon for a Texas Roadhouse appetizer. In addition, as a part of the Save Our Summer campaign each donor will be entered to win a $1000 e-gift card.

MEDIC is the primary provider of blood products to 24 hospitals in 22 counties including UT Medical Center, Covenant Health System hospitals, Tennova hospitals, Blount Memorial, and East TN Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Athens restaurant's food is too hot during initial inspection

California father kills his children, blames QAnon

FDA expected to authorize COVID booster shots for some Americans

No mask mandate for Knox County Schools; TN Speaker, House Republicans issue letter asking for special session

CareCuts receives Annette Anderson Award

Knox County school board member Satterfield speaks out about gun violence