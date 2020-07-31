Dollywood named to World’s 25 Best Theme Park list by Tripadvisor

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dollywood has received another big honor and worldwide recognition.

The theme park was named one of the top 10 best theme parks in the world by TripAdvisor, coming in at number eight on the list.

Just to put this into perspective, Dollywood is among Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom at Disney in Orlando, three universal parks and two other international parks on this list.

Dollywood also named to the top 10 list of best theme parks in the U.S., coming in at sixth.