Dollywood operator becomes majority partner of Kentucky Kingdom & Hurricane Bay

(WATE) — A company that operates family-oriented venues around the country including Dollywood is now a majority partner and operator of Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay Amusement and Water Park in Louisville, Ky.

Herschend Family Entertainment already operates popular tourism attractions such as Dollywood and Silver Dollar City.

This expansion will bring enhanced entertainment and amusement park management experience that will benefit the operations at Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay.

Dollywood President Craig Ross will serve as the park’s interim general manager. He says the company will listen carefully to what the community wants as it develops a five-year plan to attract more visitors.