Dollywood Splash Country participating in worldwide safety event

Dollywood’s Splash Country will join a worldwide event Thursday to teach children the skills they need to prevent drowning.

It’s all part of “the world’s largest swimming lesson.” Splash country will be providing a free 30-minute lesson Thursday morning along with other educational opportunities throughout the day.

The world’s largest swimming lesson happens at pools and water parks across the world. Last year, nearly 42,000 people participated in 27 countries.

This is the 10th year Dollywood has participated in the event. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Lessons begin at 10 a.m.