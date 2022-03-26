KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood has closed one of its rides after a teen died falling from a similar ride in Orlando, Florida.

A 14-year-old boy fell to his death from the Orlando Free Fall ride at Icon Park on Thursday. Dollywood said its ride, Drop Line, was made by the same manufacturer as Orlando Free Fall and they will be closing Drop Line out of an abundance of caution.

Although Dollywood does not have the specific ride involved in this tragic incident, the safety of our guests is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, and until further details about teh accident at ICON Park are known, we have temporarily closed Drop Line, our drop tower ride that was developed by the same manufacturer. We are deeply saddened to hear of the heartbreaking accident at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this unimaginably difficult time. Dollywood

It is unclear when Drop Line will reopen at this time.