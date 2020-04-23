Dollywood temporarily lays off 630 workers

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dollywood has temporarily laid off 630 workers according to a notice filed with state officials on Thursday.

According to the WARN notice, the layoff was effective Monday, April 20 and included employees at the Dollywood Theme Park, Dollywood’s Splash Country, Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Cabins, and Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa.

This comes after Dollywood announced it was delaying its 2020 opening date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, the park said it will have minimal staff working to maintain business continuity until there’s a specific reopening date set and that “all employees remaining active during this time are doing so at up to a 50% salary reduction.”

