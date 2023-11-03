PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood and Dolly Parton are celebrating the grand opening of the newest resort on Friday.

HeartSong Lodge & Resort is opening Nov. 3. The five-story, 302-room resort will also boast an indoor-outdoor pool complex, a 26,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor event space, and a “reimagined lodge” centered for guest arrivals with a 4,000-square-foot, four-story atrium lobby and stone fireplace. There will also be a two-story HeartSong Event Center and a 7,500-square-foot main ballroom and outdoor event lawn. Reservations opened in June.

Dolly Parton said back in May at the 2023 Dollywood season opener event that she was excited about the resort and that she would be back for the Grand Opening celebration in November, just before Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana, which begins Nov. 4.

HeartSong Lodge & Resort is part of a major expansion of Dollywood Parks & Resorts that began years ago.

Dolly Parton appears for the grand opening of the HeartSong Lodge & Resort at Dollywood on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (Photo: WATE)

