Dollywood will no longer require masks for fully vaccinated guests, children under 12 years of age

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood has revised its COVID-19 safety protocols that now allows guest who are fully vaccinated and children 12 and under to visit the park without a mask.

The park’s mask mandate had been implemented last year as it worked to reopen amid the pandemic. The revised policy a year later as more people get vaccinated and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates its guidance, masks are now the latest to go.

Park officials have not shared how they plan to determine which guests are vaccinated or not.

On the Dollywood website, the following notification is posted: