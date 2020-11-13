Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas kicks off with classic and new twists

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE)– Christmas cheer is back in the air at Dollywood during the park’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival of 2020.

Every year, Dollywood’s creative minds try to create new experiences for guests, but this year, staff had to think out of the gift-wrapped box to keep the holiday spirit alive with some safety changes in place.

For the first time since Dollywood reopened during the pandemic, indoor shows are back.

That means guests can look forward to some of the classics, such as the Christmas in the Smokies and the Kingdom Heirs.

“We were really excited to be able to open some of our indoor theaters. Obviously social distancing between families that have come in to see it, people are wearing their masks,” Ellen Liston, public relations manager for Dollywood, said.

For the indoor shows, more times are offered, but the show is shorter, to allow for additional cleaning time. This year, Dollywood has 40 different shows for people to enjoy either outdoors or indoors.

One of the shows, called Part of the Holidays, features some of Dolly Parton’s songs from her new Christmas album.

Guests can also expect to see one other favorite the park is known for this time of year: more than 5 million lights. Every area of the park has different colored lights with different themes.

The Wonderful Christmas light show is slightly different this year as well, thanks to COVID-19. The show times won’t be displayed in order to help limit a crowd gathering in the area.

Liston said that just adds another magical surprise though.

“If lights are your thing at Christmas, you cannot miss coming to Dollywood,” Liston said.

Santa made it down to the Smokies just in time for Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas, and he’s tucked away in the Heartsong Theater,

Again, because of COVID-19, talking with Santa is a little different this year. Kids can’t sit on his lap, but their Christmas wish list will be delivered directly to him.

The new Santa experience starts off with families meeting Santa’s little helpers.

They give the families a special letter for their wish lists, and then those letters are dropped into a special mailbox.

When Santa is ready, his helpers open the theater doors and families walk inside a little Christmas wonderland of trees, lights and snow. The biggest surprise is on stage, which was a cabin built just for Santa.

Families can see Mr. Claus reading their wish lists through a large window, and he might even show who made the naughty or nice list.

Another new addition to the Smoky Mountain Christmas festival is a fireworks show at the end of the night.

Until mid-December, the firework displays are only on Fridays and Saturdays, but after mid-December they will be every night.

Make sure to check Dollywood.com for available dates, because the park won’t be open every day through the festival, which ends Jan. 3.

“The fun and the family spirit of being together and making memories, which is all Christmas is all about, that will be so familiar and people are going to be ready to make those memories.”