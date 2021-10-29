KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County leadership has signed off on a new interagency task force to help the community and law enforcement’s efforts to identify and create strategies to prevent domestic abuse. The formation of the new Domestic Abuse Death Review Team (DADRT) will be comprised of members appointed by District Attorney General Charme Allen and approved by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

“Nothing happens in isolation,” Jacobs said. “It is critical for key players to come together to share information, prevent and eradicate domestic abuse in our community, and support a safer Knox County.”

The Knox County Commission approved the team’s formation at its meeting earlier this month, which is also National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The county said in a release that the interagency death review team will identify and review domestic abuse deaths, including homicides and suicides, and facilitate communication between agencies involved in domestic abuse cases.

Appointed DADRT members agency members who come in contact with victims of domestic violence and domestic violence cases. Resolution R-21-10-905 outlines the types of agencies that will be included in the review team.

Because of the DADRT model of experts and agency members, the team is permitted to review the sensitive records associated with domestic abuse and violence cases. The review team will comply with confidentiality guidelines established by Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-3-624.

“Prosecuting and preventing domestic abuse is something the Knox County District Attorney’s Office does every day of the year. From this office’s administration to its frontline prosecutors and victim witness coordinators, we do everything in our power to stop domestic violence. We have wonderful partners in our community who are committed to stopping domestic violence, as well. This review team will allow us to identify intervention points, patterns, and solutions that will help us prevent the crime that is a common threat to our community’s safety.”