1  of  2
Breaking News
Knoxville Mayor Kincannon issues executive order closing bars, gyms, clubs; puts limits on restaurants Coronavirus: Knox County orders closure of bars, Sevier County requests restaurant seating limits
1  of  2
Live Now
Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon press conference Knox County to announce closure of bars, restaurant seating limitations
Closings
There are currently 48 active closings. Click for more details.

Domino’s wants to hire 10,000 employees

News
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Pizza delivery giant Dominos is looking to hire ten thousand workers to meet increased demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

People are staying home, restaurants are closed, and that means higher demand for food delivery and takeout.

The chain needs to fill positions in stores and factories.

That includes chefs, customer service representatives and managers.

FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE

The company’s CEO said Domino’s wants to not only meet the consumers’ need for food, but also provide income for people who have been laid off or furloughed.

Domino’s stock were up more than ten percent Thursday — one of the few bright spots in the market as shares in other companies tumble.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Hospital battling coronavirus is using office supplies to make face shields

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospital battling coronavirus is using office supplies to make face shields"

Coronavirus: Clayton Homes says headquarters worker tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Clayton Homes says headquarters worker tests positive for COVID-19"

Kohl's closes store nationwide amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kohl's closes store nationwide amid pandemic"

Italy's virus epicenter grapples with huge toll, some hidden

Thumbnail for the video titled "Italy's virus epicenter grapples with huge toll, some hidden"

Alabama to close all public beaches due to COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alabama to close all public beaches due to COVID-19 pandemic"

Trump urges states to do more as hospitals sound alarms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump urges states to do more as hospitals sound alarms"

Tennessee relaxes REAL ID license deadlines amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee relaxes REAL ID license deadlines amid coronavirus pandemic"

The Business Buzz: Domino's looking to hire 10K nationwide

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Business Buzz: Domino's looking to hire 10K nationwide"

What's next for businesses, service industry workers during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "What's next for businesses, service industry workers during pandemic"

Teaming up to take on COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teaming up to take on COVID-19"

COVID-19 case at Clayton Homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 case at Clayton Homes"

Sevier County's COVID-19 response

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sevier County's COVID-19 response"

D.C. Pulse: Lawmakers pushing to work from home

Thumbnail for the video titled "D.C. Pulse: Lawmakers pushing to work from home"

KPD practices social distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "KPD practices social distancing"

Distillery switches to hand sanitizer amid coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distillery switches to hand sanitizer amid coronavirus crisis"

Final public mass celebration until COVID-19 restrictions lifted

Thumbnail for the video titled "Final public mass celebration until COVID-19 restrictions lifted"

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee outlines the steps the state is taking to respond to the coronavrius pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee outlines the steps the state is taking to respond to the coronavrius pandemic"

National economic impact of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "National economic impact of COVID-19"

Ober Gatlinburg suspending operations starting Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ober Gatlinburg suspending operations starting Monday"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter