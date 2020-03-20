Domino’s wants to hire 10,000 employees

(CNN) – Pizza delivery giant Dominos is looking to hire ten thousand workers to meet increased demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.
People are staying home, restaurants are closed, and that means higher demand for food delivery and takeout.
The chain needs to fill positions in stores and factories.
That includes chefs, customer service representatives and managers.
FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE
The company’s CEO said Domino’s wants to not only meet the consumers’ need for food, but also provide income for people who have been laid off or furloughed.
Domino’s stock were up more than ten percent Thursday — one of the few bright spots in the market as shares in other companies tumble.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: East Tennessee companies, tourist attractions continue to suspend operations
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: How school systems are responding after Gov. Lee urges closures
- CDC map shows locations of coronavirus cases in the U.S.
- Washington hospital battling coronavirus is using office supplies to make face shields
- CHART: Tennessee confirmed coronavirus cases by day
- Italy’s virus epicenter grapples with huge toll, some hidden
- Lyft looking to add food, medical supply delivery options
- Kohlâ€™s closing all stores in response to coronavirus outbreak
- Trump urges states to do more as hospitals sound alarms
- Alabama closes all public beaches due to COVID-19 pandemic
- TV med shows donate masks, Cannes delayed amid coronavirus
- Coronavirus extends across West, Californians must stay home
- Tennessee lawmakers pass budget, recess amid virus outbreak
- Burger King, Cheesecake Factory offering promotions amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Willie Nelson and friends are the latest to offer free, online concerts