Donald Stratton memorial service held in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A memorial service and procession for Pearl Harbor survivor Donald Stratton was held Saturday in Colorado Springs.
Stratton, who was one of three remaining survivors of the USS Arizona, died February 15 in his Colorado Springs home. He was 97.
Memorial service
A memorial service was held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Rocky Mountain Calvary at 4285 North Academy Boulevard.
Attendees were encouraged to wear service uniforms, Hawaiian print shirts, or red, white, and blue in honor of Stratton and his shipmates.
Procession
Following the memorial service, a Colorado Springs Police Department motorcade will escort the casket and family through the city. The motorcade will continue north on Interstate 25 to Interstate 225 and Interstate 70 en route to Stratton’s hometown of Red Cloud, Nebraska, where he will be buried.
Numerous patriotic honors are planned for the procession route. Everyone is encouraged to show respect and gratitude by lining the route with signs and flags.
Procession route and approximate timeline:
12:15 – 12:30 p.m. Depart Rocky Mountain Calvary
12:25 – 12:40 Academy Blvd onto Austin Bluffs Pkwy. Austin Bluffs Pkwy onto I-25 NB at Garden of the Gods Road.
12:30 – 12:45 NB I-25 at Monument Hill
12:40 – 12:55 NB I-25 at Tomah Rd
12:45 – 1:00 NB I-25 at Castle Pines
12:55 – 1:10 NB I-25 at 470
1:00 – 1:15 NB I-25 onto NB 225
1:10 – 1:25 NB 225 onto EB I-70
1:20 – 1:35 EB I-70 at Watkins
1:25 – 1:40 EB I-70 at Bennett
1:30 – 1:45 EB I-70 at Strasburg
1:35 – 1:50 EB I-70 at Byers
1:45 – 2:00 EB I-70 at Deer Trail
1:55 – 2:10 EB I-70 at Agate
2:10 – 2:25 EB I-70 at Limon
20 minute stop for gas/break, Flying J, 2495 Williams Ave., Limon.
2:35 – 2:50 EB I-70 at Genoa
2:45 – 3:00 EB I-70 at Arriba
2:55 – 3:10 EB I-70 at Siebert
3:05 – 3:20 EB I-70 at Stratton
3:20 – 3:35 EB I-70 at Burlington
3:30 –3:45 EB I-70 at Colorado/Kansas State Line
Time changes to Central Time.
5:00 – 5:15 EB I-70 at Brewster
5:15 – 5:30 EB I-70 at Highway 216 (Grinnell)
5:40 – 5:55 EB I-70 at Quinter
6:00 – 6:15 EB I-70 at Wakeeney
20 minute stop for gas/break, Wakeeney Travel Plaza 24-7 Store, 745 S 1st St Wakeeney, Kansas.
6:40 – 6:55 EB I-70 at Ellis
6:50 – 7:05 EB I-70 onto NB 183
7:00 – 7:15 NB 183 at Buckeye
7:15 – 7:30 NB 183 at Plainville
7:30 – 7:45 NB 183 at Highway 24
7:50 – 8:05 NB 183 onto EB Highway 36 (Philipsburg)
8:20 – 8:35 EB 36 at Smith Center
8:30 – 8:45 EB 36 onto NB 281
8:45 – 9:00 NB 281 at Kansas/Nebraska State Line
8:55 – 9:05 NB 281 onto WB 4th Ave to Williams Funeral Home, 241 W Fourth Ave, Red Cloud, Nebraska.