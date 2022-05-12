KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — MEDIC Regional Blood Center is in urgent need of platelet donors. Platelets are used in the treatment of cancer and other life-threatening illnesses in patients. These platelets can be donated every 7 days.

By donating to MEDIC Blood Center, you will receive a $10 dollar Food City gas card in return. The offer runs through May 15.

To donate, you can make an appointment on the MEDIC website, or visit the Ailor or Farragut locations. Walk-ins are welcome, appoitnments are preferred.