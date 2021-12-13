SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevierville Police Department has shared that donations for their 2021 Shop With a Sevierville Cop have exceeded the department’s expectations. They have enough funds for the 2021 program.

The event is due to take place on Thursday, Dec. 16. During the day, children in need will have breakfast, lunch and be taken on a shopping trip by an SPD officer. The shopping trips are funded through donations from the public. Any further donations received this year will go to next year’s Shop With a Sevierville Cop or other SPD youth programs such as the Kids Police Camp.

“We are so very grateful to all of our residents and businesses that have stepped up to support our children in need,” said Chief Joseph Manning. “You all will be making a significant impact on the children and teens in the Shop With a Cop program, helping them have a wonderful Christmas this year.”

Club Treasurer Chad McFall and Club President Matthew Cubberly presented SPD with a $1,500.00 check Monday.

In addition to numerous donations from the public, MFC Motorcycle Club, Rocky Top Chapter, gave $1,500 for the program.

For those who want to make any donations, a Shop With SWAT bank account has been established at Citizens National Bank (CNB). Donations can be made at any CNB in Sevier County.