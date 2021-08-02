Donations needed for Knox Co. Schools Teacher Supply Depot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — School starts back in Knox County on August 9, and while you wait, you can help teachers gather the supplies they need for their classrooms.

Star 102.1 is teaming up with Salsarita’s to collect school supplies for the Knox County Schools Teacher Supply Depot. The depot offers teachers an opportunity to shop for all those basic supplies, paper, markers, scissors, for free ahead of the school year.

Co-host Kim Hansard with the Marc & Kim Show on Star 102.1 says, “This year more than ever with all the kids going back to the classroom and after such a hard year last year, teachers are in need of even more things and the Teacher Supply Depot gives them everything from paper to classroom decorations to pencils. All the way up to things that we as normal people would never think of for the classroom, the teachers get to come and shop and get what they want and it’s so gratifying to hear them when they’re shopping for these items, they’re amazed that they don’t have to pay for them.”

Monday night, Marc and Kim will be at the Salsaritas in West Hills collecting donations from 5-7 p.m., and as added bonus, the first 100 people to stop by and donate will get a free meal from Salsaritas. After that, there will be supply drop-off boxes at all nine Knox County Salsaritas locations through August 15.

Here are some of the most-asked-for items:

Markers

Construction and copy paper

Colored pencils

Scissors

Binders

You can also donate money by texting SUPPLIES 2021 to 919-626-3277.