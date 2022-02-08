KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The hit series “Dopesick” on Hulu starring Michael Keaton is generating a new look at the opioid epidemic and big pharma’s role in it. To get a look at the reality behind the series, Metro Drug Coalition is hosting a panel on the epidemic.

The author of Dopesick, Beth Macy, John Brownlee, the former US Attorney who prosecuted the Purdue Pharma case and several other key people in the fight against the epidemic will be featured in the panel. WATE’s Lori Tucker will be moderating.

The panel will be at 7 p.m. on February 17 in the Bijou Theater. Tickers for the event are $40 and all proceeds will benefit The Gateway, Knoxville’s first Community Recovery Center opening in Spring 2022. Find out more about the event on Metro Drug Coalition’s website.