Doug Dickey, Candace Parker among 6 joining UT Athletics Hall of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame will induct six into its ranks including former football coach and athletic director Doug Dickey and women’s basketball national champion Candace Parker.

Other members of the 2019 class include Charles A. “Gus” Manning (administrator), R.A. Dickey (baseball), Tony Parrilla (men’s track & field) and Christine Magnuson (women’s swimming).

“This collection of Tennessee legends is certainly worthy of this extraordinary honor,” Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer said. “During their respective careers as Vols and Lady Vols, R.A. Dickey, Christine Magnuson, Tony Parrilla and Candace Parker not only exemplified excellence in competition and service, but also excellence in sportsmanship.

“They each accomplished great things individually while also taking pride in being great teammates and ambassadors for the University of Tennessee.”

Doug Dickey

Doug Dickey coached at UT from 1964 through 1969 and established the traditions of the checkerboard end zones and the “Power T” log. He led the Vols to a national championship and two Southeastern Conference titles.

As the university’s athletics director for 18 years starting in 1985, he administered a massive facilities overhaul. Tennessee teams won 10 national championships, 38 SEC titles and captured more than 500 first-team All-America honors in that same span.

Candace Parker

Parker is one of only six Lady Vol basketball players to have her jersey hung in the rafters of Thompson-Boling Arena. She led Tennessee to back-to-back national championships in 2007 and 2008 and was named NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player both years.

The Naperville, Illinois, native was a two-time recipient of both the John R. Wooden National Player of the Year Award and the USBWA National Player of the Year Award.

She also was a three-time All-American and All-SEC honoree, ranks third on Tennessee’s all-time scoring list with 2,137 career points and was the first woman to dunk in an NCAA Tournament game, doing so twice vs. Army on March 19, 2006. She finished with a school-record seven slams during her career.

R.A. Dickey is the baseball program’s only three-time first-team All-American (1994-1996) and was named the National Freshman of the Year in 1994 by Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper after posting a school-record 15 wins.

Dickey led Tennessee to the 1995 College World Series, the program’s second appearance, and still holds program records for career victories (38), games started (54) and innings pitched (434.0. He is second in career strikeouts (345).

After UT, Dickey pitched professionally for Texas, Seattle, Minnesota, the New York Mets, Toronto and Atlanta. He won the 2012 National League Cy Young Award for best pitcher.

Gus Manning held a plethora of roles during his nearly 50 years of service to the University of Tennessee, including administrative assistant, publicity director, ticket manager, business manager to assistant, associate and senior associate athletics director.

Tennessee women’s college basketball coach Pat Summitt, left, talks with Gus Manning, consultant to the athletic director, before a news conference announcing Mike Hamilton’s resignation as athletic director at the University of Tennessee, Tuesday, June 7, 2011, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The Knoxville native served eight ADs and 11 head football coaches during his career at UT. He attended 608 consecutive Tennessee football games from 1951 to 2003 and also attended 455 consecutive Tennessee football home games, a streak that ended in 2017.

Christine Magnuson was named a 23-time All-American in three years (2005-08) at at Tennessee. The 2008 NCAA champion in the 100-yard butterfly was also named the SEC Swimmer of the Year and SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year that season.

She also received the 2008 SEC Commissioners Trophy as the high point-scorer at the SEC Championship meet.

Tony Parrilla won four NCAA 800-meter titles from 1991-94 and was named the 1994 SEC Men’s Track & Field Outdoor Athlete of the Year.

To be inducted into the University of Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame, selection criteria includes the following areas of consideration:

College graduate or departed the university in good academic standing

Olympian

All-American

National Team Member

All-SEC (minimum of two times)

Conference or National Player/Athlete of the Year

University, American or World-Record holder

SEC Champion

AIAW or NCAA Champion or Top-4 finish

Criteria for staff includes:

Provided outstanding service to Tennessee Athletics

