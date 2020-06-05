Downtown Emporium Center reopening with ‘Summer Members Show’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The downtown Emporium Center is reopening its doors to the public with the “Summer Members Show.”

The new exhibit highlights a mix of two- and three-dimensional works created within the last two years and encompasses a wide variety of media such as oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, mixed media, photography, fine craft, sculpture, ceramics, fiber, and more.

More than 130 artists will have their works on display, all of which are members of the Arts & Culture Alliance of Greater Knoxville, which serves and supports a diverse community of artists, arts organizations, and cultural institutions.

“I love the fact that the Emporium is bright and airy and open so people can feel comfortable coming,” Liza Zenni, executive director at Arts & Culture Alliance, said. “The thing that I personally love about this exhibit is it brings me a sense of solace and peace, and I just love to see the work. It seems to be something that is very soothing and moving to me and heals my spirit.”

The public can enjoy the exhibition from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Emporium Center on Gay Street. All of the art work is for sale.

You’re asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

“We’d love them to wear their masks and just wander around without being crunched up in a small space,” Zenni said.

