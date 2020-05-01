Downtown Knoxville restaurants begin to bring back dine-in options



KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Life has begun to slowly return to downtown Knoxville as restaurant owners have been given the green light to open their doors to dine-in patrons for the first time in over a month.



“It’s great to see our regulars come back this morning, great to see their faces, great to get things rolling,” Pete’s Restaurant co-owner Joey Natour said. “We’re still trying to adhere to all the guidelines and rules but overall it’s been pretty good.”



Pete’s restaurant is one of the first in the downtown area to permit dine-in patrons again. Natour said the biggest factor in deciding to reopen their dining room is believing Pete’s could provide a safe environment for customers and staff.

“Health of our customers, our staff and ourselves has been a priority of ours for 33 years,” Natour said. “We are taking a lot of precautions. But everything that gets touched gets wiped down and it gets sanitized so we’re comfortable serving you. We hope you’re comfortable coming in eating with us.”

While the Knox County health department has given restaurants the clearance to reopen at half capacity, Scott West is one of several business owners who have opted to wait.



“You have to open the economy back up but you don’t have to open it all up at once,” West said. “We can kind of sit back and slowly come back out and if there are any problems, you won’t have as much of a problem because we didn’t all open at once

West, who owns several downtown establishments including Preservation Pub and Tommy Trent’s Sports Saloon, said he will use the month of May to monitor the trajectory of COVID-19 as Tennessee begins to re-establish its economy.



West is aiming to re-open his Market Square establishments on June 1st, although he does anticipate business will look different following their re-opening.

“The very beginning it’s going to be like table seating with your friends versus having a party and grouping together and enjoying a live band or something that people imagine,” West said.



In the interim, West is using the downtime to work on readying a new establishment in Market Square as well as deep clean and sanitize his other restaurants and bars.

“All the maintenance done, spruced up, beautified, flowering plants outside of every place that we own,” West explained.

