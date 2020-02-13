Downtown Knoxville scooter pilot program extended six months

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville City Council members have voted to extend the rental scooter moratorium for another six months.

This decision allows the city to continue its pilot program with the two current scooter operators while they continue studying this idea.

Along the way, the city is planning a community survey on scooters and they’re working on new regulations for a permanent ordinance.

We’re told there have been only three injuries reported so far with one person sent to the emergency room out of 250,000 rides.

Scooters are available 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. and the scooters are restaged and rebalanced each night.