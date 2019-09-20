Downtown transformed for Parking Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The streets of downtown are getting a makeover for Parking Day.

Parking Day was started in 2005 in San Francisco as a way to call attention to the need for more open urban spaces. It was also for creating a discussion about how our urban spaces should be used.

Since then, the event has spread across the world, including here in Knoxville.

On Friday, around 40 parking spaces were transformed into spas, gardens and more. The parking spaces for the event were donated for the day by the City of Knoxville.

The event is also a great way for the people of our city to showcase their imagination and creativity.