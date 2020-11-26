Dr. Anthony Fauci, essential workers among list of Time Person of the Year reader poll nominees

Dr. Anthony Fauci, essential workers and even some politicians are among the list of nominees for Time’s Person of the Year.
Time Magazine released reader poll nominees Wednesday for the Person of the Year 2020. Readers can vote for the “person or group who had the greatest influence on the events of the year — for better or worse.”
Also on the list are Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Black Lives Matter activists, Stacey Abrams, Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren, Mitch McConnell, the World Health Organization, Greta Thunberg, and many athletes, celebrities, and activists.
The Time Person of the Year is selected by Time editors and will be revealed on Dec. 10. The results from the reader poll will be released in early December. You can view the full list and vote in the poll on Time’s website.
