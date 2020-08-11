Dr Pepper addresses soda shortage at grocery stores

TAMPA (WFLA) – Dr Pepper fans nationwide have struggled to find the popular soda at grocery stores, and the company says it is working on a solution.
The company said in a tweet that all flavor of Dr. Pepper have been impacted by the shortage.
“We appreciate your patience and encourage you to contact your local retailer directly for the most up-to-date availability of Dr Pepper products,” the company said in a tweet.
- Big 10 cancels fall football season, other conferences could follow
- KCSO investigating scene of body found in North Knox
- Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases climb to almost 125K; 38 more deaths
- Pet chihuahua saves man’s life after stroke
- Morristown Police seeks person of interest in May death investigation