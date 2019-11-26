DRAMATIC VIDEO: Nevada deputies chase stolen car suspect for 70 miles with speeds reaching 120 mph

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A stolen car suspect led Nye County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase that started in Pahrump and ended in Henderson Monday night. At times, the pursuit hit speeds as high as 120 mph.

According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started just after 7 a.m. when a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle reported stolen. The driver took off and got onto State Route 160 and headed toward Las Vegas.

The chase ended when the driver, identified as 42-year-old Eliberto Flores of Las Vegas, stopped the car and attempted to flee on foot on Seven Hills Drive between St. Rose and Horizon Ridge parkways.

Suspects Eliberto Flores and Michelle Elivenia face several charges.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office said there was a struggle as the deputy attempted to take an unwilling Flores into custody. Other deputies arrived at the scene and broke a window to the car to remove a passenger identified as 50-year-old Michelle Elivenia of Las Vegas, who refused to exit the vehicle. A third occupant in the back seat cooperated with deputies.

A search of the vehicle turned up methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, said Captain David Boruchowitz, Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Flores is being held at the Clark County Detention Center and faces the following charges:

Felony eluding

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Using ID of another person to avoid prosecution

Assault

Resisting arrest

Numerous vehicle and traffic offenses

Elivenia was transported to the hospital for treatment. She faces the following charges:

Using Id of another person to avoid prosecution

Possession of controlled substance

Accessory to a crime after the fact

Obstruction and resisting arrest

The third suspect was released. Boruchowitz said it appears that man had accepted a ride from the couple.