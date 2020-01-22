Drawing day for Black History Month Art Contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wednesday was drawing day for the Black History Month Art Contest.

U.S. Cellular and The Boys & Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley kicked off the 5th annual event, in which club members will create original 8.5 X 11-inch pieces of artwork in recognition of influential African Americans, including historical figures, world leaders, athletes and celebrities.

Ten finalists will then be chosen by representatives based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of these and overall impression. They will be displayed in U.S. Cellular stores in February, where the community will be invited to vote for their favorites.

The top three will be announced in March.

Prizes include $250 for First place, $150 for second place and $100 for third place.

