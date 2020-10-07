‘Dream come true’: Black entrepreneur looks to inspire younger generation with new Knoxville plant boutique

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — During the pandemic, with more time spent at home to slow the spread of COVID-19 and less time spent outside, it makes sense that houseplants are “having a moment.”

That’s according to Jade Adams, the owner of Oglewood Avenue, a “modern houseplant boutique” set to open on Oct. 17 in North Knoxville.

The idea grew out of Adams’ time spent at home, unable to work because she is a wedding photographer. Over the last few months, with fewer weddings because of the pandemic, she turned her attention to her plants.

The plant room at her home, overfilled with flowers, gave life to the concept that is Oglewood Avenue; in fact, her personal collection grew to over 200 plants.

When the pandemic started, she said she did a “small purge of plants” that led to her first sale. Adams studied microbiology and chemistry in college, her love and knowledge for plants drove her to create something bigger.

“I was overwhelmed. I’m a very busy person, I love to go go go, for me to have my job put on hold like that, I definitely felt like I lacked a sense of purpose,” said Adams.

The wedding photographer changed her focus and from that — grew a newfound purpose.

The culmination of months of pop-up shows, individual sales through social media, brought her to 3524 N. Broadway.

“It feels like home for the plants. they love it here. It has lots of nice light, natural bright light,” Adams said.

The plants are only part of what had Adams smiling on Wednesday, which was 10 days ahead of her store’s grand opening weekend. She’s a Black business owner and entrepreneur, and that, she says, is what she hopes inspires a younger generation.

“If there were people who look like me when I was growing up, I might’ve done this earlier. It means everything to me to have this… to educate, to show up.” Jade Adams, Owner of Oglewood Avenue

TONIGHT: Oglewood Avenue is a modern houseplant boutique opening in #Knoxville next weekend.



There’s a powerful message from the owner about the importance of representation and I’ve got it — @6News @ 6 #WATE @knoxchamber pic.twitter.com/0psSELox7m — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) October 7, 2020

Adams plans to host events at Oglewood Avenue to educate on how to take care of houseplants. That is just the start of, what she calls, a place for peace.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Adams.

Oglewood Avenue provides plant consultations and pre-potted plants.

