‘Dream come true’: Black entrepreneur looks to inspire younger generation with new Knoxville plant boutique

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — During the pandemic, with more time spent at home to slow the spread of COVID-19 and less time spent outside, it makes sense that houseplants are “having a moment.”

That’s according to Jade Adams, the owner of Oglewood Avenue, a “modern houseplant boutique” set to open on Oct. 17 in North Knoxville.

The idea grew out of Adams’ time spent at home, unable to work because she is a wedding photographer. Over the last few months, with fewer weddings because of the pandemic, she turned her attention to her plants.

The plant room at her home, overfilled with flowers, gave life to the concept that is Oglewood Avenue; in fact, her personal collection grew to over 200 plants.

When the pandemic started, she said she did a “small purge of plants” that led to her first sale. Adams studied microbiology and chemistry in college, her love and knowledge for plants drove her to create something bigger.

“I was overwhelmed. I’m a very busy person, I love to go go go, for me to have my job put on hold like that, I definitely felt like I lacked a sense of purpose,” said Adams.

The wedding photographer changed her focus and from that — grew a newfound purpose.

The culmination of months of pop-up shows, individual sales through social media, brought her to 3524 N. Broadway.

“It feels like home for the plants. they love it here. It has lots of nice light, natural bright light,” Adams said.

The plants are only part of what had Adams smiling on Wednesday, which was 10 days ahead of her store’s grand opening weekend. She’s a Black business owner and entrepreneur, and that, she says, is what she hopes inspires a younger generation.

“If there were people who look like me when I was growing up, I might’ve done this earlier. It means everything to me to have this… to educate, to show up.”

Jade Adams, Owner of Oglewood Avenue

Adams plans to host events at Oglewood Avenue to educate on how to take care of houseplants. That is just the start of, what she calls, a place for peace.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Adams.

Oglewood Avenue provides plant consultations and pre-potted plants.

View this post on Instagram

HEY KNOXVILLE! YOU ARE INVITED TO OUR GRAND OPENING WEEKEND!!!! 🌱WHEN: October 17th & 18th WHERE: 3524 North Broadway St, Knoxville TN, 37917 HOURS OF OPERATION: 11am – 6pm We cannot wait to see you guys and finally become a full fledged brick and mortar location! In honor of us announcing our grand opening date, we want to have a grand opening shop credit giveaway! WE ARE GIVING AWAY $100 in SHOP CREDIT to use at the store front! ✨ Rules are below: 🤍 Follow & Like @oglewoodave 🤍 Share this giveaway flyer to your Instagram stories so everyone can attend our opening event 🤍 Tag 4 friends who you want to be your plant buddy when you come to our opening 🤍 All done! 🤍 No limit on the number of entries or tags you can have 🤍 Winner will be announced next Thursday!

A post shared by Welcome To Oglewood Avenue (@oglewoodave) on

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter