Drive-in concert series at Smokies Stadium kicks off Friday

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – A tailgating concert experience will hold its first event in Kodak this weekend.

Big Wheel Events is hosting a drive-in concert series in the Tennessee Smokies Stadium parking lot.

You can either watch the concert live from the comfort of your car or bring a lawn chair and sit next to your vehicle.

Yacht rock group, Smooth Sailor, is getting the series started on Friday. AC/DC tribute band, Big Gun, will take over the stage.

The Dave Matthews Tribute Band will perform on July 10 and Scott Miller will peform on July 11. Here Come the Mummies is set to perform on August 1.

Gates open at 6 p.m. with the concerts set to start around 7:30 each night.

Tickets start at $15 for motorcycles and $60 per car. Each car ticket is valid for up to 6 passengers. A maximum of 300 cars will be allowed at each concert.

Visit thedriveinconcert.com for more information.