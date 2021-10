KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Drive-in movies return to the midway at Chilhowee Park in Knoxville this weekend.

There will be four different showings starting Friday, Oct. 1, starting with “The Karate Kid.”

Rave and the Last Dragon will be featured on Oct. 8.

A screening of “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” will be held on Oct. 22. The final showing will be “Coco” on Oct. 29.

Grounds open at 6 p.m. and movies begin at 7:30. You can bring chairs and blankets as well as your own food and drink.