Drive-in style birthday party held for Greeneville girl

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A girl in Greeneville, Tennessee enjoyed her 8th birthday in true quarantine style last Friday by having a drive-in party to adhere to social distancing practices.

As Disney’s “Brave” played on a 20-foot inflatable big screen, Melyna Doty could enjoy a safe drive-in style 8th birthday party.

“Brave is her favorite movie because of her striking resemblance to the leading character, Merida, in both physical attributes as well as her strong will and determination,” said Melyna’s mom, Jama Doty in an email to News Channel 11.

About 25 families gathered with their vehicles to celebrate with Melyna. Organizers said they would not be serving refreshments at the party out of an abundance of caution, and only the occupants of one vehicle were allowed to use the restroom facilities at a time.

“I contacted Robbie Britton with Noweventgroup.com and we were able to safely pull off this drive-in movie showing her favorite Disney movie, Brave, on a 20-foot big screen with the sound broadcast directly into the car speakers using an FM transmitter,” Jama Doty wrote. “It was a lovely evening enjoyed by everyone, and certainly a birthday she’ll never forget.”