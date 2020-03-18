Closings
There are currently 52 active closings. Click for more details.

Drive-through coronavirus testing now available in Blount County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – Blount County officials announced Wednesday they have established the first drive-through coronavirus screening in the county.

Blount Memorial Hospital will begin offering drive-through screening and potential testing for COVID-19 (coronavirus) at East Tennessee Medical Group, located at 266 Joule Street in Alcoa, on Wednesday. Services will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

All those who visit the screening site will not automatically be tested for COVID-19.

To receive a test, individuals must meet specific guidelines, which including having a temperature of 100.4° or greater upon arrival or having had a temperature of 100.4° in recent days, with an acute respiratory illness that includes either a cough or shortness of breath.

“We’re extremely glad to be one of the first facilities in our area to offer drive-through screening and testing for coronavirus,” said Blount Memorial chief medical officer Dr. Harold Naramore. “It’s important to know, however, that this is not a coronavirus ‘check-up’ and that we will not test simply because someone is worried.

“This drive-through set up is for people in our community who are experiencing specific symptoms, and we ask our community to help us be good stewards of resources and only come if your physician’s office directs you to or if you have symptoms that mirror our screening guidelines.”

Those who need to be tested will complete some basic paperwork and should be prepared to present their driver’s license and insurance card, as tests administered will be submitted on behalf of individuals to insurance companies. Coverage varies, and it is recommended to check with your specific provider for coverage details.

If you’re unsure about your need for potential testing, call your physician’s office for specific instructions. “They and their staffs are ready to help you make the most appropriate decision for you,” Naramore says, adding that unless you are coming directly to this drive-through location, it’s still best to call your physician’s office or the hospital prior to just showing up with signs of a respiratory illness. “This allows us to be ready to screen and test you in a specific way that limits your exposure, and that also helps us to protect our staff.”

Naramore also urges the community to keep their scheduled medical appointments, as by forgoing regular medical care can set individuals up for severe medical complications. “Make sure your fear of exposure does not cause you to develop potentially severe complications related to existing health issues,” he says.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Governor announces changes to unemployment trust fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor announces changes to unemployment trust fund"

KCHD: New coronavirus case did not live in Knox County; person was tested in another state

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCHD: New coronavirus case did not live in Knox County; person was tested in another state"

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's Tuesday, March 17, update on coronavirus response

Thumbnail for the video titled "FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's Tuesday, March 17, update on coronavirus response"

United Way launching COVID-19 response fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way launching COVID-19 response fund"

KCHD recommends seniors stay out of the public if possible

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCHD recommends seniors stay out of the public if possible"

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin outlines financial steps the Trump administration is taking help the economy amid coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin outlines financial steps the Trump administration is taking help the economy amid coronavirus"

President Trump annoucnes tele-health expansion, rule changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump annoucnes tele-health expansion, rule changes"

Coronavirus strikes WrestleMania, WWE to host event with no fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus strikes WrestleMania, WWE to host event with no fans"

Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders amid coronavirus concerns"

Chick-fil-A temporarily closes dining room seating over coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chick-fil-A temporarily closes dining room seating over coronavirus concerns"

McDonald’s closing dining areas; still offering drive-thru, delivery, take-out amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDonald’s closing dining areas; still offering drive-thru, delivery, take-out amid coronavirus pandemic"

Hit by virus, US airlines seek aid far exceeding post-9/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hit by virus, US airlines seek aid far exceeding post-9/11"

US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds

Thumbnail for the video titled "US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds"

Tracking Coronavirus: Stores struggling to stay stocked

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: Stores struggling to stay stocked"

Tracking Coronavirus: Neighbors helping neighbors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: Neighbors helping neighbors"

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives a briefing on the state response to COVID-19 coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives a briefing on the state response to COVID-19 coronavirus"

COVID-19 in East Tennessee; Knoxville mayor declares state of emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 in East Tennessee; Knoxville mayor declares state of emergency"

52 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee; Kentucky has first coronavirus-related death

Thumbnail for the video titled "52 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee; Kentucky has first coronavirus-related death"

President Trump addresses nation Monday, sets new guideline for gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump addresses nation Monday, sets new guideline for gatherings"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter