Drive-thru birthday party helps Knoxville 7-year-old celebrate

A 7-year-old Knoxville girl was pretty bummed her birthday party was canceled because of the coronavirus. But thanks to a creative idea, she still got to celebrate.

7-year-old Bailey Helms marked her birthday at West Park Baptist Church with cars driving by honking and people shouting out their windows.

We spoke to the birthday girl from a safe distance..

Here’s what she had to say about all the birthday wishes.

“I thought it was awesome,” 7-year-old Bailey Helms

“We had a friend from school whose mom messaged me and said, ‘hey, can we drive by and say hello you know just let the girls chit chat for a minute out the window?’” her mother said.

Bailey says she was surprised by the outpouring of support she got on her special day and she liked how she was able to see her friends.