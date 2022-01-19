KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County is offering several drive-thru COVID testing locations. Drive-thru tests are available for ages 3 and up, by appointment only and can be scheduled up to three days in advance. If you need a COVID test immediately, walk-in appointments would be the best option.
When arriving at your drive-thru testing location you should have:
- A copy of the email confirming your appointment
- An insurance card or voucher (if applicable)
- A valid state ID or drivers license
- Patients 3-18 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian able to provide a copy of the confirmation email, insurance card or voucher and a valid state ID or drivers license
Appointment only, drive-thru testing can be found at the following locations in Knox County:
- Walgreens at 4423 Western Ave, Knoxville, TN 37921
- Walgreens at 5320 Clinton Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37912
- Walgreens at 7320 Clinton Hwy, Powell, TN 37849
- Walgreens at 6920 Maynardville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918
- Walgreens at 5006 N Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37918
- Walgreens at 2400 N Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917
- Walgreens at 1725 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916
- Walgreens at 4001 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920
- Walgreens at 7400 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920
- Walgreens at 4423 Asheville Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37914
- Walgreens at 11927 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934
- Walgreens at 601 N Campbell Station Rd, Knoxville, TN 37934
- Walgreens at 10701 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934
- Walgreens at 9435 S Northshore Dr, Knoxville, TN 37922
- Walgreens at 9536 S Northshore Dr, Knoxville, TN 37922
- Walgreens at 8950 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37932
- Walgreens at 9200 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37916
- CVS at 9137 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37923
- Walgreens at 7523 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919
- Faculty Physicians at 1415 Old Weisgarber Rd #350, Knoxville, TN 37909
- Walgreens at 121 N Northshore Dr, Knoxville, TN, 37919
- CVS Bearden at 6005 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919
For the full map of testing sites go to https://bit.ly/3KrZt5i.
Three different types of COVID testing are now being offered:
- Diagnostic Lab Test(PCR): result turnaround times within 72 hours, samples are sent to a laboratory for testing, meets pre-travel testing requirements
- Rapid Diagnostic Test: results available in 24 hours, samples are tested on site, meets most pre-travel testing requirements (including Hawaii)
- Rapid Antigen Test: results available in one hour, samples are tested on site, offered at limited locations, may meet pre-travel testing requirements
To learn more about the different types of tests visit https://bit.ly/3GKhNVa.