KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County is offering several drive-thru COVID testing locations. Drive-thru tests are available for ages 3 and up, by appointment only and can be scheduled up to three days in advance. If you need a COVID test immediately, walk-in appointments would be the best option.

When arriving at your drive-thru testing location you should have:

A copy of the email confirming your appointment

An insurance card or voucher (if applicable)

A valid state ID or drivers license

Patients 3-18 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian able to provide a copy of the confirmation email, insurance card or voucher and a valid state ID or drivers license

Appointment only, drive-thru testing can be found at the following locations in Knox County:

Walgreens at 4423 Western Ave, Knoxville, TN 37921

Walgreens at 5320 Clinton Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37912

Walgreens at 7320 Clinton Hwy, Powell, TN 37849

Walgreens at 6920 Maynardville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918

Walgreens at 5006 N Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37918

Walgreens at 2400 N Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917

Walgreens at 1725 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916

Walgreens at 4001 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920

Walgreens at 7400 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920

Walgreens at 4423 Asheville Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37914

Walgreens at 11927 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934

Walgreens at 601 N Campbell Station Rd, Knoxville, TN 37934

Walgreens at 10701 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934

Walgreens at 9435 S Northshore Dr, Knoxville, TN 37922

Walgreens at 9536 S Northshore Dr, Knoxville, TN 37922

Walgreens at 8950 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37932

Walgreens at 9200 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37916

CVS at 9137 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37923

Walgreens at 7523 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919

Faculty Physicians at 1415 Old Weisgarber Rd #350, Knoxville, TN 37909

Walgreens at 121 N Northshore Dr, Knoxville, TN, 37919

CVS Bearden at 6005 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919

For the full map of testing sites go to https://bit.ly/3KrZt5i.

Three different types of COVID testing are now being offered:

Diagnostic Lab Test(PCR): result turnaround times within 72 hours, samples are sent to a laboratory for testing, meets pre-travel testing requirements

result turnaround times within 72 hours, samples are sent to a laboratory for testing, meets pre-travel testing requirements Rapid Diagnostic Test: results available in 24 hours, samples are tested on site, meets most pre-travel testing requirements (including Hawaii)

results available in 24 hours, samples are tested on site, meets most pre-travel testing requirements (including Hawaii) Rapid Antigen Test: results available in one hour, samples are tested on site, offered at limited locations, may meet pre-travel testing requirements

To learn more about the different types of tests visit https://bit.ly/3GKhNVa.