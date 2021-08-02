Drive-thru event for pregnant, postpartum and new moms in Hamblen County Aug. 3

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A drive-thru event for pregnant, postpartum, and/or moms with children under the age of 1 is being held in Hamblen County as the county health department is partnering up with United Healthcare to put on the event.

The drive-thru is at the Hamblen County Health Department in Morristown, on Tuesday, August 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This event is in honor of World Breastfeeding Week, and if you have any questions, you can call Aliana Mathes at 423-586-6431.

The World Breastfeeding Week is a worldwide campaign to raise awareness and support for breastfeeding and is celebrated every August 1-7.