Driver accused of vehicular homicide appears in court for separate DUI incident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The man accused in a June deadly hit and run here in Knoxville was in court Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing on another charge.

The Wednesday hearing was for a DUI that Dorrae Johnson got earlier this year – back in January. The judge found probable cause and the case was bound over to a grand jury.

Johnson is also accused of a separate drunk driving incident in which he hit and killed a pedestrian in June.

For that incident, he faces charges of vehicular homicide along with driving with a revoked license and evading arrest.

