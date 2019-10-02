Driver accused of vehicular homicide appears in court for separate DUI incident

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dorrae Johnson in court on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The man accused in a June deadly hit and run here in Knoxville was in court Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing on another charge.

RELATED: Man accused of deadly hit and run to undergo mental competency evaluation

The Wednesday hearing was for a DUI that Dorrae Johnson got earlier this year – back in January. The judge found probable cause and the case was bound over to a grand jury.

Johnson is also accused of a separate drunk driving incident in which he hit and killed a pedestrian in June.

RELATED: Trooper recalls finding torso in Knoxville vehicular homicide case

For that incident, he faces charges of vehicular homicide along with driving with a revoked license and evading arrest.

RELATED: Knoxville man arrested after human torso found in car

We’ll continue to follow Johnson and keep you updated.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter