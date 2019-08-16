Driver arraigned after crash into salon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Friday, the driver blamed for crashing into a salon last week made her first court appearance.

It’s been a week since the SUV smashed into Salon Resolutions off Tazewell Pike, which led to the a charge of reckless endangerment.

First responders telling WATE 6 On Your Side that the SUV went into the salon, reversed and hit another parked SUV.

We went back to the scene and checked Friday, finding the salon boarded up and the other businesses in the building also closed, since the building had been ordered to remain closed last week because of structural concerns.

A police report indicated the driver, 68-year-old Constance Mann admitted to taking the painkiller hydrocodone earlier that day before the crash.

Mann’s arraignment happened Friday, where her case was assigned to DUI Court with her next appearance set for Oct. 10.

The court is still waiting for the results of the toxicology report.