Driver crashes into utility pole on E. Emory Road causing power outage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A driver is uninjured after crashing into a utility pole Thursday night that caused hundreds of customers to lose power in North Knox County.

According to Rural Metro Fire, Knox County, units responded to the incident on East Emory Road east of Dry Gap Road in which a single vehicle left the road and struck a concrete power pole, breaking it in half; which then left around 400 customers without power in the area.

The driver of the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured.

Knoxville Utilities Board crews worked to restore power to the area, having to rebuild the power lines.

Rural Metro cautioned drivers traveling west on East Emory Road to use caution as the lanes would be blocked most of the night while KUB worked.

Approximately 400 customers remain without power in North Knoxville after a motor vehicle struck a utility pole earlier this evening. Crews are working to restore power quickly and safely. To report outages, please visit https://t.co/wxk1TQ4rLa. pic.twitter.com/nUFIRRsCy9 — Knoxville Utilities Board (@KnoxKUB) May 15, 2020

