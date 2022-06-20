PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters in Pigeon Forge were able to rescue a driver and a dog in the overnight hours Sunday from a car that had reportedly gone over an embankment near a residence.

According to the City of Pigeon Forge Fire Department, firefighters on a shift change received a call before 2 a.m. Sunday and had to make quick decisions “that someone else’s life depends on.” Arriving firefighters found a sedan with its front end pointed down toward an embankment off the edge of what appeared to be a residential driveway.

(Photo: City of Pigeon Forge Fire Department)

(Photo: City of Pigeon Forge Fire Department)

(Photo: City of Pigeon Forge Fire Department)

Firefighters worked to stabilize it in order to conduct an extrication that lasted over an hour. The end result: Driver and dog safely rescued, PFFD said.

No additional details were yet available.