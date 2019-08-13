Driver facing charges after crashing into salon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A driver who crashed into a Knoxville salon after taking hydrocodone has been charged with felony reckless endangerment.

According to police, on Friday morning, Constance Mann, 68, drove her SUV into Salon Resolutions on Tazewell Pike.

RELATED: SUV crashes into Knoxville hair salon; two people taken to the hospital

Mann told police she thought she’d hit the brakes, but hit the gas pedal instead.

Three people inside the salon were hit, one was sent to the hospital for treatment.

After going through the building, police say Mann reversed out of the building, ran into a parked vehicle, causing severe damage.

A police report states Mann had taken hydrocodone earlier Friday; a prescription bottle of the drug was also found inside her vehicle. The report also states it was confiscated.