Driver from fatal Strawberry Plains crash indicted

A grand jury has indicted the driver from a February deadly crash in Strawberry Plains that killed a 2-year-old girl.

Joevon Deltroy Foust is now facing a felony murder charge along with the charges of child neglect, child endangerment, vehicular homicide and driving under the influence that he already faced.

Police say that in February, Foust was driving down Interstate 40 and lost control of his car and running off the road near the Strawberry Plains exit.

Foust, his front seat passenger, and a 2-year-old girl, were all ejected from the car. The little girl, Zyliya Irvin, died from her injuries.

Foust’s next court hearing is set for Friday, Oct. 4.