Driver hospitalized after collision with tree in Northeast Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A driver who was the single occupant of a vehicle that crashed into a tree Monday on Bud Hawkins Road was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to Knox County Rescue Squad. Rural Metro Fire also responded and aided in the extraction.

Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro responded to the 7800 block of Bud Hawkins Road in Northeast Knox County for the report of a vehicle that had collided with a tree. Upon arrival of the first engine, Knox Rescue was advised that the driver and single occupant of the vehicle was heavily pinned and required extrication.

The driver of the vehicle was extricated by fire and rescue units and transferred over to EMS. Officials also said after an extensive extrication, the patient, who was in serious condition, was transported to the trauma center.

Their condition was unknown as of early Tuesday morning.