ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – The driver of a semi-tractor-trailer truck has been hospitalized following a crash on Alcoa Highway early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle motor crash with injury on northbound Alcoa Highway at Shoney’s around 4 a.m. Tuesday where a tractor-trailer crashed off the roadway down into a ravine.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to UT Medical Center. The driver is currently in critical condition.

One northbound lane of Alcoa Highway is expected to be closed for several hours. Wright Road will also be inaccessible during this time. Expect traffic in the area.

