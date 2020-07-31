Driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Knox County-Union County line

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Knox County-Union County line late Thursday.

The crash occurred on Loyston Road near Old Loyston Road just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday. First responders found a pickup truck had struck a tree head-on.

The driver was trapped inside the truck and critically injured.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter