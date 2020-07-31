KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Knox County-Union County line late Thursday.
The crash occurred on Loyston Road near Old Loyston Road just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday. First responders found a pickup truck had struck a tree head-on.
The driver was trapped inside the truck and critically injured.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. The identity of the driver has not yet been released.
- Connie Culp, woman who underwent first face transplant surgery in US, has died
- Prosecutor: No charges for officer in Michael Brown’s death
- Election results may be delayed — but not because of fraud
- 1 arrested, 1 sought in Knoxville mobile home park shooting
- Driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Knox County-Union County line