Driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Knox County-Union County line

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Knox County-Union County line late Thursday.

The crash occurred on Loyston Road near Old Loyston Road just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday. First responders found a pickup truck had struck a tree head-on.

The driver was trapped inside the truck and critically injured.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. The identity of the driver has not yet been released.